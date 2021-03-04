Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Decreased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Shares of AJG opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $3,104,286. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

