Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 8,907 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of Twist Bioscience worth $41,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

TWST opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,268 shares of company stock worth $49,619,681. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

