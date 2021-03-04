Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Credicorp worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $13,655,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 203,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $158.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average is $142.98. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

