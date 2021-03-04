Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 238.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 363,639 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $37,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,662 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

