Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $697,000 in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Azul by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.