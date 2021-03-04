Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 9,376 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Trex worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after buying an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $87.52 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

