Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,263,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,887 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Quotient were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Quotient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Quotient by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Quotient by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Quotient by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

In other news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.