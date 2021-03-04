Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of Noah worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Noah by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Noah by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

NOAH stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

