Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $30.30 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 792,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.67% of Colfax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Colfax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

CFX stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -903.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.