Arvinas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

