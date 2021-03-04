ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Down 5.3%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.15. 6,810,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 3,276,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

ASX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 101.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 156.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 506,841 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

