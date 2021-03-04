ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the January 28th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 368.1 days.

Shares of ASMVF stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

