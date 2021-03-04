Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.64. 551,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 854,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $694.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.