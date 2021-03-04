Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.57) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.57) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASMB. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. Truist lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

