Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,860 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.