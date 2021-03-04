Assetmark Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,020 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

