Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 49,314 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 837,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after acquiring an additional 281,722 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 136,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,111,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,683 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 51,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

BAC stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $314.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

