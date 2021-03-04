Assetmark Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.