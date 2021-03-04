Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after acquiring an additional 947,685 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.