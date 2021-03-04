Assetmark Inc. Sells 26,247 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.91% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 118,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.