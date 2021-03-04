Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Announces Earnings Results

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%.

Shares of ATTO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

