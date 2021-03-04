Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Laidlaw decreased their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Athenex by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

