Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.51 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,131,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,993,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

