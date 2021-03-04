Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of AY stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

