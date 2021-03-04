Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Director C Rinn Cleavelin Sells 5,000 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $138,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $571.68 million, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atomera by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.