Aufman Associates Inc Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

SIVB traded down $8.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,916. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.83 and a 200-day moving average of $353.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $550.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.