Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $229.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. Moreover, weakness in new business growth is a concern in the near term. Also, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues is a headwind. Renewal rates are also expected to decline in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, Autodesk’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from higher subscription revenues, gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription program drove revenues. Also, higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the top line.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.30 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

