AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,444 shares of company stock worth $17,860,201 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AutoNation by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,748. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

