AutoWeb (AUTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

