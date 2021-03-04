Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.68

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.68 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 199.90 ($2.61). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.59), with a volume of 2,834,400 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.92. The firm has a market cap of £483.17 million and a P/E ratio of -24.36.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

