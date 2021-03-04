AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVB. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $181.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $218.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.