Aviva PLC Acquires 3,158 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,975 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 79.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.30 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

