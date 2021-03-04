Aviva PLC Acquires 4,472 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The Progressive by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 849,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,045,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

