Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 696.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,062 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $21,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

RNR opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.95. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.