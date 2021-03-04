Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.