Aviva PLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $364.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.