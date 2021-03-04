Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VIVXF opened at $0.49 on Monday. Avivagen has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

