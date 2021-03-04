Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 874,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avnet by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after acquiring an additional 841,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after acquiring an additional 596,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.