Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 10,500 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $404,250.00.

Shares of ACLS opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 109,514 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

