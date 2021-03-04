B. Riley Boosts Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target to $7.50

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 119,626 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

