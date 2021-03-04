B. Riley Weighs in on Carter’s, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:CRI opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

