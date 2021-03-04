Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

