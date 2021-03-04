Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 1,075 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Eversource Energy worth $48,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,628,000 after buying an additional 270,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

