Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 1,648,174 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $42,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

