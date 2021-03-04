Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,110,210 Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,110,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 166,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

PPR opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

