Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 4,335 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $527.43 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.78 and a 200 day moving average of $454.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

