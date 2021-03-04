Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ball by 89.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

