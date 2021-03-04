Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Banco Comercial Portugues stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

