Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25.

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

