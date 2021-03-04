Bank of America Begins Coverage on Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

